Russia strikes with drones: Odesa loses power and water, Kharkiv enterprise hit

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties from the attacks

UAV (Illustrative photo via armyinform)

Late on March 4, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure in Odesa and damaging a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv.

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported that an air raid alert was declared in the region at 8:43 p.m. local time due to the threat of drone strikes. As a result of the attack on critical infrastructure, parts of the city were left without electricity, water, and heating.

Emergency services are working at the scene, and initial reports suggest no casualties.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, wrote that in the suburbs of Odesa, debris from downed Russian drones damaged private homes, causing fires that firefighters are currently battling.

"During the air raid, the enemy also attacked the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with ballistic missiles. A missile struck an empty sanatorium, nearly destroying the building. Fortunately, no one was injured," he said.

In Kharkiv, the enemy hit a civilian enterprise in the Nemyshlianskyi district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. The attack damaged the building, shattered windows, and the blast wave affected two trolleybuses.

In Kyiv Oblast's Boryspil district, a Russian attack shattered windows in a high-rise residential building, according to the regional military administration. A fire also broke out at an enterprise in the area.