St. Nicholas has arrived in Ukraine: a holiday will be organized at the border on December 6 – photos

St. Nicholas arrived in Ukraine from Poland and went through all the procedures

St. Nicholas in Ukraine (Photo: State Border Guard Service)

St. Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine – on the evening of December 5, he crossed the border through the Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the border with Poland. About reported at the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The agency noted that St. Nicholas was registered in accordance with all the rules by the border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment.

"He is already on Ukrainian soil and is ready to work miracles," the State Border Guard Service said.

on December 6, at 10:00 a.m., St. Nicholas' residence will open at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint. All travelers crossing the border to enter Ukraine will find themselves in a "real fairy tale" – a festive photo zone, St. Nicholas and gifts for the youngest travelers will be waiting for them.

