The Central Railway Station in Kyiv has been transformed: Ukrzaliznytsia launches art installation for Christmas, photos

The art installation at the railway station will be open until December 26

Kyiv Central Station (Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia/Facebook)

A large-scale interactive light installation "Share the Light" has appeared at the Central Railway Station in Kyiv. About it said Ukrzaliznytsia.

The facade of the station shone in different colors. And anyone can become a "co-author" of the glow by scanning the QR code on the information stand at the entrance, choosing a color and leaving a short message that will appear right on the station facade as a "piece of common light."

The project was implemented by the laboratory of contemporary light art Expolight arts with the support of Ukrzaliznytsia and embodied by Ukrainian artist and light designer Mykola Kabluka.

The installation operates autonomously on generators. It was launched on December 21 and will be available until December 26, from 05:00 to 07:30 and from 17:00 to 23:00.

The official Telegram channel of DTEK published a photo of the Motherland in Kyiv, which is also enveloped in radiance, with the inscription "The light is still there."

"Yes, the light stays on! On the eve of the longest night of the year, the Motherland reminds us of this from the hills of eternal Kyiv. And tomorrow is Power Engineer's Day. Don't forget to congratulate your relatives, friends and loved ones involved in this profession. Ukraine will definitely defeat the darkness," the campaign said.

Motherland in Kyiv (Photo: t.me/dtek_ua)

