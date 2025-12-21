A blackout has occurred in San Francisco: 130,000 subscribers lost power, traffic jams – video
Blackout in San Francisco (Photo: x.com/SF_emergenc)

A blackout has occurred in San Francisco, California, with about 130,000 consumers left without power due to a fire at an electrical substation. About reports ABC news with reference to Pacific Gas & Electric Company.

The first power outages were recorded around 13:00 on December 20 (around 00:00 on December 21, Kyiv time), and by 16:30 (02:30 Kyiv time) the power system had stabilized, preventing further outages. The fire was brought under control only by 18:00 (04:00 Kyiv time).

According to PG&E, the damage to the substation was "significant and extensive," but no employees or the public were injured. The cause of the fire at the substation is under investigation.

"The damage caused by the fire at our substation was significant, and repair work and safe restoration will be difficult. We will continue to work until power is restored to all customers," the company said.

The power outages occurred on the Saturday before Christmas, one of the busiest shopping days of the year in the United States, said San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey. This led to traffic congestion as traffic lights did not work.

Some businesses were also forced to suspend operations and close their premises.

By 07:30 on December 21 (17:30 Kyiv time), power was restored to approximately 110,000 customers, with another 21,000 customers in the Presidio, Richmond District, Golden Gate Park and small areas in downtown San Francisco. The city's total population is about 800,000 people.

Lights out (SF_emergency/X)