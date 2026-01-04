The military intercepted a "Shahed" drone equipped with a MANPADS and a camera – video
Fighters of the Darknode battalion of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces intercepted a Russian "Shahed" drone equipped with a portable anti-aircraft missile system. The military showed, what it looks like.
It is noted that the drone was also equipped with a radio modem and a camera. This allows it to be controlled from Russian territory and to launch a missile. The "Shahed" was shot down – it posed a threat to Ukrainian aviation, the military emphasized.
Research is currently underway on the tactics of using the enemy's new weapons.
Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash), a military officer and specialist in military radio technologies reportedThe Defense Forces encountered a drone with such equipment for the first time. He noted that aviation pilots should take into account the new threat and avoid approaching the "Shahed" on a head-on course.
- On November 28, 2025, it was reported that Russia was attempting to use "Shahed" drones. to shoot down Ukrainian airplanes and helicopters
- On December 30, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi said that Russia modernizes "Shaheds" and attacks at extremely low altitudes. He explained how the Defense Forces are countering this.
