The military intercepted a "Shahed" drone equipped with a MANPADS and a camera – video

Experts are studying the tactics of using a drone equipped with an anti-aircraft missile system.

"Shahed" with a MANPADS (Photo: facebook.com/Serhii.Flash)

Fighters of the Darknode battalion of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces intercepted a Russian "Shahed" drone equipped with a portable anti-aircraft missile system. The military showed, what it looks like.

It is noted that the drone was also equipped with a radio modem and a camera. This allows it to be controlled from Russian territory and to launch a missile. The "Shahed" was shot down – it posed a threat to Ukrainian aviation, the military emphasized.

Research is currently underway on the tactics of using the enemy's new weapons.

Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash), a military officer and specialist in military radio technologies reportedThe Defense Forces encountered a drone with such equipment for the first time. He noted that aviation pilots should take into account the new threat and avoid approaching the "Shahed" on a head-on course.