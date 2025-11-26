Elizabeth Leonska was to perform on December 4 at the main concert hall Muziekgebouw in Eindhoven

The Netherlands canceled a concert of Soviet and Austrian pianist Elizaveta Leonskaya, who has repeatedly visited Russia since the beginning of the full-scale war and performed with musicians who support the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About reported Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The concert was to take place on December 4 at the main concert hall Muziekgebouw in Eindhoven. The performance was canceled due to the efforts of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Netherlands, the Ukrainian Institute in the Netherlands, the Ukrainian community and Consul Karel Burger Dirven.

The embassy asked Muziekgebouw to cancel the performance.

Leonska's similar concerts are currently scheduled for 2026 in Groningen and Amsterdam, as Ukrainian diplomats have sent similar requests to the respective concert halls.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is convinced that culture should not be a tool for propagandizing war and whitewashing the war crimes of the aggressor state.

REFERENCE Elizaveta Leonska is a renowned pianist, born in 1945 in Tbilisi to Jewish-Polish parents. She showed her musical talent early on and won an international competition in Bucharest, which paved the way for her global career. Leonska studied at the Moscow Conservatory, where she developed as a pianist and had creative ties to the Russian music school. In 1978, she moved to Vienna. Leonska has received a number of prestigious awards for her contribution to the arts. After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Leonskaya repeatedly visited the aggressor state and performed there. In November, it became known that she gave a concert in Moscow at a theater that gives out free tickets to soldiers of the occupying army and their families.

In late July, the administration of the Royal Palace in Caserta canceled the symphony concert under the leadership of Russian Gergiev.

Despite his proximity to Putin, the conductor was a regular guest on the stages of Italy and other European countries. However, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he has not participated in events in European countries.