After protests by Ukrainians and diplomats, Romania canceled the performance of a Russian opera singer who financed the L/DNR

Anna Netrebko (Photo: Anna Netrebko/Facebook)

Ukrainian activists and the embassy in Romania managed to cancel the performance of Russian opera singer and ardent Putinist Anna Netrebko in the city of Cluj-Napoca. This was reported by and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Russian singer's concert with the Transylvanian Philharmonic Orchestra and Netrebko's awarding of the title of Honorary Doctor of the Gheorghe Dima National Medical Academy were to take place on October 6.

"As long as the Russian Federation continues its aggressive and bloody war, and its military commits war crimes every day, international isolation must continue. Culture cannot be a tool to whitewash the aggressor's reputation," the Foreign Ministry emphasized .

In order to prevent Netrebko's speech, the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania communicated with the rector of the National Academy of Music, Romanian county and state institutions (including the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture), and also involved representatives of civil society.

In 2012, Netrebko was a trustee of Vladimir Putin in the Russian presidential election.

in 2014, she supported the L/DNR terrorist organizations by making a large donation to the opera house in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. She was photographed with the flag and one of the leaders of pro-Russian militants in Donbas , Oleg Tsarev, who called himself "the head of the Novorossiya parliament".

In 2022, the singer was fired from New York's Metropolitan Opera because she refused to publicly condemn Putin's actions, CNN reported. Later, Netrebko stated that she allegedly condemned the war and that she had never received financial support from the Russian government.

In January 2013, for publicly supporting Russia's policies, Ukraine imposed sanctions against Putinist Anna Netrebko.