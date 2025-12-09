There are more than 82,000 children in orphanages and other institutions in Ukraine, including 14,000 with disabilities
As of October 17, 2025, 82,599 children were in institutions of the state care and social protection system of various types, forms of ownership and subordination around the clock, including 14,631 children with disabilities. This was reported by LIGA.net The State Service of Ukraine for Children in response to an information request.
Of these children, 24,916 are in institutionalized care around the clock, including 4,463 children with disabilities. Of these:
→ 20,861 – children with parents who are not restricted in their parental rights;
→ 4055 orphans and children deprived of parental care (including 1123 children with disabilities). Of this number, 280 children were fully supported by the state.
Another 757 children, according to the regional state (military) administrations, were in orphanages, medical rehabilitation and palliative care centers for children. Of these, 326 children have disabilities.
Out of these more than 700 children, 502 have the status of orphans or children deprived of parental care, and 255 are enrolled in institutions due to difficult life circumstances or at the request of their parents.
- In November, the Ministry of Justice reported LIGA.netthat more than 180,000 Ukrainians do not pay alimony for months. Debtors face a fine.
- It also became known that alimony may charge not only from salaries, but also from pensions or property.
Comments (0)