Zelensky's visit to Berlin. Thousands of police officers monitor security – the level of danger is zero
In Berlin, 3600 police officers from all over Germany were deployed to ensure security during the President's visit Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of other countries. This was reported by the chief of the Berlin police, Barbara Slowik Meisel, transmits ntv-de.
In addition to the Ukrainian president, there is a need to escort 13 other delegations. However, according to the police chief, the city has a "threat level of 0," which is higher than security level 1 for high-ranking state guests.
Security measures include blocking off streets and areas in the government quarter and around the hotels, deploying snipers from special police units, sniffer dogs on the streets, and police boats on the Spree River.
Police spokesman Florian Nath announced "short-term road closures" and asked for understanding for large-scale traffic disruptions. Pedestrians near the Reichstag and Brandenburg Gate were sometimes unable to pass as police cordoned off the area, transmits WELT. Some public transport routes have been changed.
- december 14 negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Berlin lasted more than five hours. on December 15, the peace dialogue will continue.
- Before that, Zelenskyy said that at the end of the US peace plan, it was envisaged ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine.
