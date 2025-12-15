Zelensky's visit to Berlin. Thousands of police officers monitor security – the level of danger is zero

Security measures also include snipers, sniffer dogs and the closure of certain areas and roads

Security in Berlin (Photo: EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)

In Berlin, 3600 police officers from all over Germany were deployed to ensure security during the President's visit Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of other countries. This was reported by the chief of the Berlin police, Barbara Slowik Meisel, transmits ntv-de.

In addition to the Ukrainian president, there is a need to escort 13 other delegations. However, according to the police chief, the city has a "threat level of 0," which is higher than security level 1 for high-ranking state guests.

Security measures include blocking off streets and areas in the government quarter and around the hotels, deploying snipers from special police units, sniffer dogs on the streets, and police boats on the Spree River.

Police spokesman Florian Nath announced "short-term road closures" and asked for understanding for large-scale traffic disruptions. Pedestrians near the Reichstag and Brandenburg Gate were sometimes unable to pass as police cordoned off the area, transmits WELT. Some public transport routes have been changed.

Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin (Photo: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN)