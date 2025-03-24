Ukrainian forces demolished four Russian helicopters deep in enemy territory in Belgorod Oblast, the Special Operations Forces reported on Facebook, releasing video evidence of the strike.

In a coordinated operation with the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU), missile troops, and artillery, Ukraine’s military destroyed two Ka-52 attack helicopters and two Mi-8 transport helicopters in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, according to the SOF.

The helicopters were hit by missile strikes at a concealed "aviation jump pad"—a masked site the Russians used for rapid aircraft redeployment or surprise attacks on Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"The enemy once again thought they were untouchable deep in the rear. We’ve proven yet again that nothing is beyond the SOF’s reach," the military stated.

The Ka-52, a strike helicopter, is employed by Russia for reconnaissance and ground target attacks, while the Mi-8 supports troop and cargo transport and ground operations.

On January 6, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence detailed the destruction of two Russian Mi-8s, noting the crews didn’t even grasp what hit them.

On March 18, a Russian Mi-28 military helicopter crashed in Russia, killing its crew.

The next day, March 19, Ukrainian military intelligence in Crimea struck Russian air defenses, a vessel, and another Mi-8 helicopter.