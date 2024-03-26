Soccer: Ukraine defeats Iceland and advances to Euro 2024

The Ukrainian national soccer team secured a crucial victory over Iceland with a score of 2:1

Photo: Telegram Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian national team defeated the Icelandic national team with a score of 2:1 and advanced to Euro 2024.

Albert Gudmundsson scored for Iceland in the 30th minute.

Viktor Tsygankov and Mykhailo Mudryk then scored for Ukraine in the 54th and 84th minutes, respectively.

In the 39th minute, Roman Yaremchuk scored a goal for Ukraine, but the referee canceled the goal due to offside.

Ukraine needed only a victory in regular or extra time or in a penalty shootout to advance to the Euro 2024.

At the Euro, Ukraine will play in Group E with Belgium, Romania, and Slovakia.

The Ukrainian and Icelandic national teams last played each other in 2017, in the qualifying round for the 2022 World Championship. At that time, Ukraine lost to Iceland 0:2.