Ukraine started the UEFA Nations League campaign in Division B with two losses: first, a 2-1 defeat to Albania, followed by a 3-2 loss to the Czech Republic

Photo by REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The Ukrainian national team earned its first points in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League by defeating Georgia 1-0 in a nominal home match.

Georgia, Ukraine's third opponent, had won both of its opening matches and entered the game as the group leader.

The match was temporarily halted in the 11th minute due to partial lighting issues at the stadium, according to Sport.ua, but resumed seven minutes later.