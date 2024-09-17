Ukrainian boxer Usyk detained in Poland, later released: video

Zelenskyy instructed the head of Ukrainian diplomacy and the interior minister to "immediately investigate" all the details of the incident

Oleksandr Usyk (Photo by ALI HAIDER / EPA)

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was detained at the airport in Krakow, Poland, as was reported by Zhan Beleniuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports.

The boxer's wife wrote that everything was fine and announced that he would explain everything soon. Approximately an hour later, Usyk was released.

"Oleksandr Usyk was arrested at Krakow airport. The circumstances are being clarified," Beleniuk wrote.

He also shared a video of the detention, showing individuals in green uniforms escorting Usyk to an elevator.

Usyk's wife Kateryna posted an Instagram story stating that everything was fine. She announced that Oleksandr would explain everything soon and noted that there was "nothing criminal" about the situation.

UPDATED at 00:04. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Usyk had been released and was no longer detained.

Earlier, Zelenskyy wrote that he had a phone conversation with the boxer while he was detained.

"I was outraged by such treatment of our citizen and champion," the president noted.

Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko to "immediately investigate" all details of the incident.

