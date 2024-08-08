Ukrainian Khyzhniak becomes Olympic champion in boxing

This is Ukraine's third gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Oleksandr Khyzhniak celebrates the victory (Photo: EPA/ YOAN VALAT)

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Kazakh Nurbek Oralbay in the final of the Olympic competition and became the champion, according to the broadcast of the match .

For the second time in his career, Khyzhniak made it to the finals of the Olympic Games in the weight category up to 80 kg, becoming the reigning world champion.

Oleksandr Khizhnyak (Photo: EPA/ YOAN VALAT)

The first round of the match was won by Khyzhniak – 3-2, in the second round the victory was Oralbay's – 3-2. In the decisive three minutes, the Ukrainian attacked his opponent and won by a split decision of the judges.

Oleksandr Khizhnyak (Photo: EPA/ YOAN VALAT)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the boxer on his victory.

"Another gold medal at the Olympics in Paris – for Ukraine! Boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak won first place. Thank you for your strength, for your confidence, for this important victory!" he said.

On July 28, the Ukrainian national football team defeated Morocco in the group stage of the 2024 Olympic Games.

On July 29, Ukrainian judoka Daria Bilodid won her first victory at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in just 5 seconds, but was eliminated from the Games, having earned three shidos in a fight against Japanese Funakabo at the 1/8 final stage.

On August 3, the Ukrainian women's fencing team won the first Ukrainian gold at the 2024 Olympics.

On August 4, Ukrainian athletes won three medals: Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko won gold and bronze medals in high jump, and Mykhailo Kokhan took third place in hammer throw.

On August 5, Ukrainian gymnast Ilya Kovtun won silver at the 2024 Olympic Games in parallel bars.