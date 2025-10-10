Ukrainian national football team defeats Iceland in 2026 World Cup qualifying match

Ruslan Malinowski (Photo: Ukrainian Football Association)

On October 10, the Ukrainian national football team defeated Iceland in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match. This was reported by Ukrainian Football Association.

The game took place in Reykjavik at the Leigardalsvedlur Stadium. The score was opened by Genoa's attacking midfielder Ruslan Malinowski.

Later, the score was equalized by Genoa midfielder and Icelandic national team player Mikael Egidl Ellertsson. Oleksiy Hutsulyak's goal helped the Ukrainian national team take the lead. And at the end of the second half, Malinowski made a double. Thus, the score became 3-1 in favor of the wards of Serhiy Rebrov.

The Icelanders managed to reduce the deficit thanks to a goal by Italian winger Albert Gylfiendsson. In the 75th minute, he equalized the score.

Ivan Kalyuzhny's goal in the 85th minute helped Ukraine take the lead, making the score 4-3 in favor of Ukraine. Three minutes later, Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Oleh Ocheretko scored another goal against Iceland.

This is Ukraine's first victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Rebrov's team will play their next match against Azerbaijan on Monday, October 13.

On September 5, the Ukrainian national team lost to France in the first qualifying match with a score of 0:2.

On September 9, Ukraine played a draw with the national team of Azerbaijan.