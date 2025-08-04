A bus carrying a children's basketball team overturned in Latvia, five people were injured

There were 43 girls aged 10 to 15 on the bus

Bus accident involving children (Photo: Screenshot from video)

A bus carrying a children's basketball team from Riga to a training camp overturned in Latvia. Five children were injured. This was reported... reports Latvian public broadcaster.

The accident occurred near the town of Smiltene at around 10 a.m. local time (which coincides with Kyiv time).

For unknown reasons, the Neoplan bus veered off the road and overturned.

The bus carried students and staff of a basketball school – 43 girls aged 10 to 15, as well as three coaches.

After the accident, most of the passengers got out of the bus on their own. Two of them needed the help of rescuers.

Five children were injured in the accident. They have bruises and scratches.

An investigation has been launched into the accident.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the bus driver was not under the influence of alcohol. Regarding the use of seat belts, this will be clarified during the implementation phase," said Zane Vaskane, spokeswoman for the Latvian State Police, in a comment to the television channel.

The second bus carrying basketball players, which was traveling in the convoy, was not affected.