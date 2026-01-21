A train derails in Spain due to a wall collapse. Driver killed, dozens injured – photos

The second accident in a few days. Near Barcelona, a commuter train derailed due to the collapse of a wall, killing the driver

Photo: EPA/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

On Tuesday, January 20, a commuter train derailed in Spain near Barcelona. The accident killed the driver and injured 37 other people. This was reported by catalonia Fire Service and El Pais.

The incident occurred in the evening near the town of Gelida, which is located 35 km from Barcelona. The train hit a retaining wall, which collapsed on the tracks. As a result, the driver was killed and 37 other people were injured. Five people are in serious condition and six others are in moderate condition, the Catalan Emergency Service reported.

Photo: EPA/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Photo: EPA/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Photo: EPA/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Regional firefighters said that most of the injured were in the first car of the train, on which a large piece of the wall fell. One person was trapped inside the damaged car. He was freed by rescuers.

Spanish railroad operator ADIF has reported that a retaining wall may have collapsed due to heavy rains that hit Spain's northeastern region this week, the Associated Press.

Suburban train traffic on the line where the accident occurred has been suspended until the infrastructure inspection is completed.

This is the second train accident in Spain in the last few days – on January 18, near Cordoba, a high-speed train derailed and collided with another train. At least 21 people were killed and more than 70 people were injured.