High-speed trains collide in Spain: at least 21 people killed - photos

One of the high-speed trains heading to Madrid derails and collides with another train

Photo: EPA/SALAS

An accident involving high-speed trains has occurred in southern Spain, killing at least 21 people. This is reported by BBC with reference to the operator of the Spanish railway network (Adif).

The incident occurred near the town of Adamus near Cordoba. A high-speed train traveling from Malaga to Madrid derailed and moved to another track. The derailed train then collided with an oncoming train traveling from Madrid to Huelva.

The Andalusian emergency services reported that at least 73 people were injured in the clash. There are 21 known fatalities, but the number of victims may increase.

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente said that more than 30 people are in hospital with serious injuries.

According to him, the incident looked "extremely strange" because the train derailed on a straight section of track that was repaired in May 2025.

The official cause is still unknown. The investigation is expected to take at least a month to determine what happened.

The private railroad company Iryo, which operated the flight from Malaga, reported that the first train to derail had about 300 passengers on board, while the other train, operated by Renfe, had about 100 passengers.

According to rescuers, the twisted wreckage of the train made it difficult to recover the bodies.

All railroad connections between Madrid and Andalusia suspended after accident.