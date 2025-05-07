After the attack on Pakistan, India reported seven deaths, and Islamabad – 26

The aftermath of India's attack from Pakistan (Photo: EPA/RAHAT DAR)

India and Pakistan claimed dead and wounded after exchanging strikes on the night of May 7. This was reported by The Guardian and SAMAA TV.

Police and medics in India say at least seven civilians have been killed in Pakistani retaliatory shelling along the Line of Control, the de facto border that divides disputed Kashmir between the two countries. 30 others were wounded.

According to Indian authorities, all the victims were killed in the Poonch district. Several houses were also damaged. The Indian army said that Pakistani troops allegedly "resorted to arbitrary firing" with firearms and artillery. It "responded proportionately".

At the same time, the Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said that at least 26 civilians were killed and 46 others were injured in the Indian attack.

According to him, India "deliberately attacked" places of worship in several cities, including Ahmedpur East and Muridke. Strikes allegedly hit three mosques, and there was "unprovoked firing" along the line of control.

In response to the attack, Pakistan shot down five Indian fighter jets, Chaudhry said, three Rafale jets and one MiG-29 in the Batinda, Jammu and Srinagar districts. He also said key Indian military positions were destroyed, including an infantry brigade headquarters and checkpoints in Danni, Gafdar, Dodhial, Chhatra and Khaki Tehri .

"Our armed forces responded in a dignified manner within a short time. The Pakistani air force did not allow any Indian aircraft to enter our territory. All Pakistani military and strategic assets remain completely safe," said ISPR director.