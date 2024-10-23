Ankara terror attack claims five lives, over 20 injured

Terror attack in Ankara (Photo by Necati Savas/EPA)

Five people were killed in a terror attack at the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc (TUSAŞ) in the capital city of Ankara, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, as reported by Anadolu.

He stated that 22 others were injured, with two in critical condition.

Yerlikaya said that the attack occurred on October 23 around 3:30 p.m. local time. Two terrorists—a male and a female—were neutralized, and authorities are currently working to identify them.

"Once their identities are confirmed, we will provide information on who they are and which terrorist organization carried out this attack," the Turkish interior minister said.

He also noted that, based on preliminary information, members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)—an organization recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey—are suspected to be behind the attack. However, this information is still being verified.

"We will share identification details and other evidence as they become clearer," he added.

TUSAŞ is a Turkish aerospace company specializing in the modernization of F-16 fighter jets and the production of advanced drones and aircraft.