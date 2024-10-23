Terror attack near aerospace company in Turkey: casualties reported

Site of the terror attack (Photo by Necati Savas/EPA)

On Wednesday, October 23, an explosion occurred outside the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc (TUSAŞ) in the capital of Turkey, Ankara, as reported by the news outlet Aydinlik.

Security forces, firefighters, and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. Gunfire was heard following the explosion, and company personnel were directed to shelters. According to preliminary information, the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber.

Turkey's Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, confirmed there were casualties and injuries but did not provide further details on the number of victims.

He assured the public that updates would be shared as the situation develops and urged people to rely only on official sources.

Meanwhile, CNN TÜRK reported that the armed attack took place near TUSAŞ facilities in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara. Preliminary information suggests there were two attackers who detonated a vehicle and opened fire. Clashes may still be ongoing. No information about hostages has been confirmed.

TUSAŞ is a Turkish aerospace company known for modernizing F-16 fighter jets and producing advanced drones and aircraft.