At least 30 pilgrims have died in a landslide in Indian Kashmir

The incident occurred near one of the most visited Hindu temples

The site of the landslide (Photo: @NasirHussainINC)

At least 30 pilgrims have died in the Indian-controlled part of Jammu and Kashmir due to a landslide caused by heavy rains. This was reported by... reported / announced / notified local government representatives on network X.

The landslide occurred on the afternoon of August 26 near the Vaishno Devi Mandir cave temple – one of the holiest Hindu temples and the most visited pilgrimage site in India. The disaster was caused by heavy rains during the monsoon season in the Himalayas.

During the search and rescue operation, which began on August 27, the death of at least 30 people was confirmed. Dozens of others are also reported injured.

The heavy rains also caused serious damage to infrastructure in the region, destroying bridges and roads, and flooding homes.

The Vaishno Devi Mandir temple is located in the suburbs of Katra, and is accessible via mountain trails. Millions of people visit it every year.

Vaishno Devi Temple (Photo: wikipedia)