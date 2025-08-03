Australia receives record amount of snow in 40 years – photos, videos

The states of New South Wales and Queensland were affected

Australia (Photo: @Hitchy)

According to her, a cold air front on August 2 brought heavy snowfall, resulting in up to 40 cm of snow in some areas of New South Wales.

This is the highest figure since the mid-1980s.

Also, according to Bradbury, snow fell for the first time in 10 years in the state of Queensland, which is adjacent to New South Wales.

The meteorologist stated that climate change has made the weather in Australia more unstable in recent years.

"What makes this event unusual is not only the amount of snow, but also its extent, as it covers a fairly significant part of the northern highlands," she added.

A rare heavy snowfall event occurred today in Armidale, New South Wales, Australia, after several years.



A powerful winter storm has swept across northern NSW, bringing heavy snow, rain, black ice, and strong winds.



Snowfalls of up to 50 centimeters have been reported around Armidale and Guyra. pic.twitter.com/5G0t24xUvf — RenderNature (@RenderNature) August 2, 2025

A rare winter storm is currently bringing heavy snow to northern New South Wales, Australia.



Up to 50 centimeters of snow fell around Armidale and Guyra, the heaviest snowfall in years. pic.twitter.com/Ba5wzM2omD — FA EXTREME WEATHER NEWS (@FAexweather) August 2, 2025

