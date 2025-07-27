Austria considers abandoning neutrality due to Russian threat

Foreign Minister is open to public debate on the future of the country's security and defense policy

Beate Meinl-Reisinger (Photo: Max Slovencik/EPA)

Austria does not rule out the possibility of abandoning its neutrality, which it has maintained since 1955, in favor of joining NATO amid the Russian threat. This was stated by Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in an interview with Die Welt.

"One thing is clear: neutrality alone does not protect us. Against the backdrop of an increasingly uncertain global security situation and an increasingly aggressive Russia, Austria is protected by investments in its own defense capabilities as well as in partnerships," the Foreign Minister said.

She added that she is open to public debate on the future of Austria's security and defense policy.

"Although there is currently no majority in the parliament or among the population that would support NATO membership, such a debate could nevertheless be very fruitful," said Meinl-Reisinger.

She believes that the European Union will protect Austria in the event of an emergency, as Vienna makes a "significant contribution to European security".

"We send our soldiers to numerous EU peacekeeping missions and do our best to financially, militarily and politically support the common European security and defense policy. In this regard, Austria's neutrality has already changed significantly since joining the EU in 1995," the head of Austrian diplomacy summarized.

On April 4, 2023, Finland officially became the 31st member of NATO. This decision was made after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which forced Finland to reconsider its policy of neutrality.

Sweden, another Scandinavian country, also applied for NATO membership in 2022, but became a member later – on March 7, 2024.