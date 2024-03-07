Sweden becomes a NATO member

Photo: Depositphotos

Sweden has officially become the 32nd member country of NATO, as the relevant document was published on the website of the US State Department.

The State Department published the protocol to the North Atlantic Treaty on the accession of the Kingdom of Sweden to NATO.

The document confirmed that today, March 7, the conditions for the country's accession to the Alliance were met.

Today, the administration of the President of the United States announced Sweden's accession to NATO.

The statement read that Sweden is a strong democracy with a highly capable military that shares values and a vision of the world with the United States. The White House also said that Sweden's presence in NATO will make the United States and other allies even more secure.

Now there are no countries left in the Baltic Sea that are not part of NATO, except for the Russian Federation:

Map: Depositphotos

