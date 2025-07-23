Neutral Austria does not rule out deployment of its troops in Ukraine

Austrian Defense Minister said that while the war is on, the question of participation in the mission cannot even arise

Claudia Tanner (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

Austria does not rule out the deployment of its military in Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities. This was reported by the country's Defense Minister Claudia Tanner, quoted by Der Standard.

The official once again expressed her readiness to consider the possibility of deploying Austrian armed forces in Ukraine.

"If there is peace, if a decision is made on what kind of mission and who will lead it, then we will assess how we can best contribute," she said.

Tanner added that Austria "has never turned a blind eye to whether we should be involved in a particular mission".

At the same time, the minister noted that as long as Russia's war against Ukraine continues, the question of participation in the mission cannot even arise. It is clear that soldiers from neutral Austria will not be sent to a country at war. It is out of the question, it is constitutionally impossible, she clarified.

"On the other hand, we make a very significant contribution within the framework of the common security and defense policy," the minister said, referring to the European Union.

Over the past 50-60 years, hundreds of thousands of Austrian soldiers have participated in peacekeeping missions abroad.