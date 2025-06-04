Bloomberg: US does not want to provide air defense to protect European troops in post-war Ukraine
Air defense (Photo: EPA)

The United States is unlikely to provide air defenses for European forces that Britain and France plan to deploy in Ukraine to enforce a long-term ceasefire, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

European allies, during discussions with their American counterparts, concluded that US President Donald Trump would not provide the guarantees they demanded to support the European-led "coalition of the determined", the interlocutors noted.

British and French officials publicly called US involvement a key to the success of the "guarantee forces."

According to the interlocutors, they hope that the American side will at least agree to help the "coalition of the determined" with intelligence, as well as surveillance of the border between Ukraine and Russia.

Some European officials also expect Trump to intervene if British and French troops are targeted by Russia in Ukraine, but believe he is unlikely to guarantee this in writing, one of the people said.

Against the backdrop of the US position, European allies have overestimated the resources for deterring Russia in Ukraine and believe that a combination of training Ukrainian forces, European troops and aircraft on NATO's eastern flank and patrolling in the Black Sea will be sufficient, the agency's interlocutor indicated.

