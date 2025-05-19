Former NATO Secretary General Rasmussen criticized the "coalition of the willing" for its slowness

Rasmussen called on Europe to at least double its defense investment and unite

Anders Fogh Rasmussen (Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/EPA)

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen believes that preparations for the deployment of European forces in Ukraine after the ceasefire are "progressing too slowly," he said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

He recalled that key questions regarding the mission's mandate, conditions of participation, and who will send the troops have still not received a public answer.

"I don't want the coalition of the willing to turn into a coalition of waiting. Usually in Europe we spend a lot of time discussing and talking, and too little effort on taking action," Rasmussen said.

NATO's ex-secretary general said that the European security model "is at a turning point."

"For too long we have relied on a model that no longer works – a combination of cheap energy from Russia, cheap goods from China and cheap security from the US," he said.

According to Rasmussen, Europe should at least double its defense investment and unite.

"Russian defense investment is now greater than the combined defense investment of the rest of Europe. We must at least double European defense investment. I know from my experience with Putin and other autocrats that they only respect strength, unity, and a firm stance... If we act together, we can resist," he urged.

Rasmussen was the Prime Minister of Denmark and then served as Secretary General of NATO from 2009 to 2014.