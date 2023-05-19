Biden backs F-16 training for Ukrainian military – CNN

The United States will support joint training of the Ukrainian military on fifth-generation aircraft, including F-16 fighters. US President Joe Biden told the G7 leaders at the Hiroshima summit, CNN journalist Natasha Bertrand reports on Twitter with reference to a senior White House official.

It is planned that the training will probably take place exclusively in Europe, but will involve American personnel.

"As the training takes place over the coming months, our coalition of countries participating in this effort will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them," the US official quoted Biden as saying.

Training is expected to take several months.

