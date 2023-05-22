Opposition blogger Roman Protasevich pardoned in Belarus – BelTA

Belarusian opposition leader Roman Protasevich told journalists that he had been pardoned, the state news agency BelTA reports.

"I literally just signed all the relevant documents that I was pardoned. This, of course, is just great news," Protasevich said.

REFERENCE. On May 23, 2021, the regime of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko tricked Ryanair flight FR4978 from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk. Opposition blogger Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend were removed from the plane. In response, sanctions were introduced against the Lukashenko regime. The EU decided to close the sky for Belarusian planes. A number of airlines ceased flying over Belarus. Ukraine also stopped air connections with Belarus, and since May 29, Belarusian planes cannot use Ukrainian airspace.

The Belarusian regime aired an "interview" with Protasevich, in which the political prisoner "confessed his guilt", claimed that he had not been tortured and criticized the opposition. Protasevich's parents and associates did not believe his words, they consider them said under duress.

On May 3, 2023, the Minsk Oblast Court sentenced Protasevich to eight years in prison. He was found guilty of public calls for the seizure of state power, acts of terrorism, insulting the President of Belarus, spreading deliberately false information about Belarus, and other crimes.

