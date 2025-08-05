Brazilian court places Bolsonaro under house arrest despite Trump's pressure

The precautionary measure gives the US president grounds to introduce additional measures against Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR/gov.br)

Brazil's Supreme Court has sent the former president... Jair Bolsonaro placed under house arrest despite the increase in tariffs and sanctions by the US President Donald TrumpAbout this reportsReuters.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who is under US sanctions for "suppressing freedom of speech," issued an arrest warrant for the former president for allegedly violating a court ban on public comments.

In the new ruling, the judge also prohibited Bolsonaro from using his mobile phone and receiving visitors, with the exception of lawyers and court staff.

Following the announcement of the house arrest order, the U.S. State Department condemned Moraes' actions. In the opinion of the American diplomatic agency, he is using Brazilian institutions to "silence the opposition and threaten democracy."

The State Department stated that the United States will "hold accountable all those who facilitate and incite such actions."

Thus, Bolsonaro's arrest gives the US president a reason to introduce additional measures against Brazil, the agency notes.