Chinese ships collided while chasing a Philippine vessel – video

Ship collision (Screenshot from video)

The Philippine Coast Guard stated that during the pursuit of their vessel, the Chinese Coast Guard collided with its own military vessel, rendering it "unseaworthy". This was reported by... it is said / it is mentioned / it is being discussed according to a statement from Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Jay Tarriella.

According to him, the Philippine vessels were assisting the fishermen in the South China Sea when the Chinese coast guard first blocked the Philippine vessels and fired water cannons at them, and then began to pursue the boats that had headed out of the conflict zone.

During the chase, the Chinese coast guard "executed a risky maneuver" that caused "significant damage" to a nearby Chinese warship.

The incident rendered the military vessel "unseaworthy," Tarriella clarified.

China's state-run news agency Xinhua confirmed The statement acknowledged the fact of the conflict and accused the Philippines of "invading" Chinese waters under the pretext of assisting fishing boats. The collision was not mentioned in the statement.

PCG Implements Kadiwa Operation in Bajo de Masinloc and Offers Assistance to CCG Following Maritime Incident



In response to the presence of approximately 35 Filipino fishing vessels in Bajo de Masinloc, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deployed the BRP Teresa Magbanua and BRP Suluan… pic.twitter.com/5Hqkye1zli — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) August 11, 2025