Czech Prime Minister thinks it would be good to end the war on the anniversary of the Russian invasion

Andriy Babish (Photo: Martin Divisek/EPA)

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andriy Babish believes that it would be good if the leaders involved in the peace talks set a goal to end the war on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He expressed this opinion after the first meeting of his government, transmits PAP media.

According to Babish, it would be good if the US President Donald Trump, leader of France Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to a ceasefire and set a goal that "on February 24, the sad anniversary of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, this war will end, and all parties will receive security guarantees."

He added that the parties to the conflict should start talking about peace, not just the full-scale war that has been going on since 2022.

At the same time, the Czech Prime Minister supported the continuation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine through the European Union. He assessed that preparations for this week's European Council meeting and proposals to freeze and confiscate Russian assets "are proceeding dynamically."

Babish said that there is an initiative of the prime ministers of Italy, Belgium and Bulgaria, but he does not know the details yet.