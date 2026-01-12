Estonia bans hundreds of Russian soldiers for participation in war against Ukraine

Margus Tsakhkna (Photo: ERA)

Estonia has imposed an entry ban on 261 Russian soldiers who took part in Russia's war against Ukraine. About reported minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsakhkna.

"Hundreds of thousands of fighters from the aggressor state were involved in this brutal war, committing atrocities and spreading violence. They have no place in Estonia and in the Schengen area," he said.

The politician emphasized that this is "just the beginning". The Estonian side will continue to work to ensure that "the door remains closed" for former Russian participants in the war against Ukraine.