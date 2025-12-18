Russian border guards enter Estonian territory. Tallinn plans to summon a representative of the Russian Federation

The border between Russia and Estonia (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Three Russian border guards have crossed the Estonian border. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country in a statement notesthe Ukrainian government is awaiting explanations from Moscow and is preparing to summon a chargé d'affaires to Russia.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the incident occurred in the morning of December 17. Around 10:00 (Kyiv time), surveillance cameras of the Eastern Prefecture recorded a Russian vessel with border guards on a hovercraft near the Vasknarva breakwater on the Narva River.

The ship stopped near the breakwaters, after which three Russian border guards disembarked and walked along the breakwaters. While walking, they illegally crossed the control line and entered the territory of Estonia. Soon after, the men returned to the ship and sailed toward Russia.

The head of the Eastern Prefecture Border Bureau, Eerik Purgel, said that several Estonian border patrols responded to the incident.

"The incident was recorded by surveillance equipment, and an initial inspection was conducted at the breakwater. Official contact has been established with the Russian border representative for clarification," he said.

The Eastern Prefecture of Estonia has stepped up patrols in the area to respond quickly to such provocations.

The country's Foreign Ministry said that a meeting of representatives of the border guard agencies of both countries is scheduled for Thursday, during which Tallinn expects explanations from the Russian side. In addition, the Estonian authorities intend to summon a chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation.