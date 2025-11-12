The Estonian Parliament did not support the idea of closing the border with Russia

The border (Photo: Depositphotos)

The Estonian parliament did not support the bill to close the border with Russia. 47 people voted against it, 20 voted in favor. The results of the vote are covered on the parliament's website.

The bill provides for measures to ensure "the security of the people and the state of Estonia". Closing the border is one of the ways to "prevent unforeseen incidents and strengthen protection".

As reported to ERR, the bill was initiated by the opposition Isamaa party. The need for such a document is related to the worsening security situation.

"This spring, after the sabotage attacks in the Gulf of Finland, the Isamaa faction submitted a proposal to the parliament to send an initiative to the government to close the temporary control line between the Republic of Estonia and the Russian Federation. At that time, the government said that the security agencies would conduct a relevant analysis, but we do not know the results of this analysis in the parliament," said party leader Urmas Reinsalu .

BACKGROUND In December 2024, the oil tanker Eagle S flying the flag of the Cook Islands, part of Russia's shadow fleet, was accused of damaging the Finnish-Estonian power line Estlink 2. The vessel was arrested for an indefinite period. In August, the captain of the tanker was charged. In October, a Finnish court closed the case against the crew of the Eagle S tanker.