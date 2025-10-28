A drone flying near a military base is shot down in Estonia

The drone was spotted and shot down by Estonian allies, the General Staff of the country's Defense Forces said

Reedo military base (Illustrative photo: err.ee)

In Estonia, on October 17, one of two unidentified drones was shot down near the Reedo military base. This was reported by Estonian daily Postimees.

The base of the 2nd Infantry Brigade is located in southern Estonia, about 45 kilometers from the Russian border. Allies spotted two unidentified drones near the base around 16:30 on October 17. One was shot down with an anti-drone gun, Estonian Defense Forces General Staff spokeswoman Liis Waxmann told the newspaper .

According to her, law enforcement officers tried to find the downed drone, but found nothing at the alleged crash site.

"The defense forces do not comment in detail on security incidents," she said .

The 5th Squadron of the 7th US Cavalry Regiment (5-7 CAV), an armored reconnaissance squadron, is also stationed in the town of Reedo.