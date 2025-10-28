A drone flying near a military base is shot down in Estonia
In Estonia, on October 17, one of two unidentified drones was shot down near the Reedo military base. This was reported by Estonian daily Postimees.
The base of the 2nd Infantry Brigade is located in southern Estonia, about 45 kilometers from the Russian border. Allies spotted two unidentified drones near the base around 16:30 on October 17. One was shot down with an anti-drone gun, Estonian Defense Forces General Staff spokeswoman Liis Waxmann told the newspaper .
According to her, law enforcement officers tried to find the downed drone, but found nothing at the alleged crash site.
"The defense forces do not comment in detail on security incidents," she said .
The 5th Squadron of the 7th US Cavalry Regiment (5-7 CAV), an armored reconnaissance squadron, is also stationed in the town of Reedo.
- on October 27, Estonian Foreign Minister announced his readiness to shoot down Russian drones, if they violate the country's airspace.
- In early October, armed Russian military units were spotted near the Estonian border in the area of the Saatsa Boot. On the same day, Estonia closed the border crossing with Russia .
- Later, the country reported that would not open this crossing and would build fences there.
