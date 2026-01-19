Explosion in Afghanistan's capital, reports of dead and wounded

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but the Taliban are not disclosing details

Kabul (Photo: EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL)

An explosion occurred in the Afghan capital Kabul, according to preliminary data, there are victims. About this reports Reuters, citing the Taliban's Interior Ministry.

The explosion occurred in the Shahr-e-Naw neighborhood on January 19. This neighborhood is home to many foreigners and is considered one of the safest areas of Kabul.

"According to preliminary reports, several people were killed and injured," said Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said that the explosion was allegedly aimed at the hotel. There are also large office buildings, shopping malls and embassies in the area. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.