On Sunday, January 18, an explosion occurred at a sheet metal plant in northern China. Two workers were killed and 84 others were hospitalized. This was reported by China Xinhua News and China Daily.

The explosion occurred at about 15:00 (09:00 Kyiv time) at a steel plant operated by Baogang United Steel in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. It was followed by a large plume of smoke rising into the sky. As a result, at least two workers were killed, eight went missing, and 84 others were taken to the hospital.

A factory explosion at Baogang United Steel in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, killed 2 people and injured 66, with 3 seriously injured and 5 missing. The blast, which caused heavy smoke and tremors, occurred around 3 p.m. local time. Rescue teams responded immediately, and authorities are.. pic.twitter.com/2MPjOnrHBJ - Shaan (@ShaanUnfiltered) January 18, 2026

Search and rescue teams are working at the site of the explosion.

During a press conference, local authorities announced that they were organizing a comprehensive investigation into security threats within a 5 km radius. Production at the plant was halted.

Environmentalists have not yet found any environmental impact.

The company that owns the plant said the explosion damaged parts of the plant and equipment. The damage assessment is ongoing.

According to the World Steel Association, in 2024, Baogang United Steel ranked 16th among the largest steel producers in China, producing 15 million tons.