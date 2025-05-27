A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in eastern China

The blast wave shattered windows in the houses around the company.

Explosion at a chemical plant in China (Photo: Weibo)

A powerful explosion has occurred at a chemical plant in the city of Gaomi in eastern China's Shandong province, damaging many nearby buildings. There is no information on the cause of the explosion or any casualties, CNN and the South China Morning Post reported.

According to media reports, the explosion occurred at a facility owned by Shandong Youdao Chemical shortly before noon local time (07:00 Kyiv time).

After the explosion, a huge fireball erupted above the enterprise, and plumes of gray and orange smoke rose into the air a hundred meters high.

The blast wave shattered windows in many houses near the plant, and the streets were covered with broken glass and electrical appliances that flew out of residents' homes.

Local authorities launched a rescue operation involving 55 pieces of equipment and 232 personnel.

There is no information about the cause of the explosion or casualties.

It is noted that Shandong Youdao Chemical, founded in 2019, produces pesticides, pharmaceuticals and other related chemical products. In particular, the company is the world's largest producer of the pesticide chlorpyrifos.

Shandong Youdao Chemical employs over 300 people.