Five people killed in chemical plant explosion in China, fate of six more unknown
An explosion at a chemical plant in Gaomi County, Weifang Prefecture, eastern China's Shandong Province, has killed at least five people and left six others missing, the Associated Press reported .
Search and rescue operations at the site of the explosion are ongoing.
Weifang's Environmental Protection Bureau has sent a team of scientists to monitor potential contamination, but the experts have not yet released their findings.
At least five people are known to have died and 19 injured. Six plant employees have not been contacted and are considered missing.
The agency noted that last year, the chemical plant received at least two warnings from the Weifang Emergency Situations Bureau for "safety risks," but the bureau said the plant was working to eliminate them.
In particular, according to the Bureau's report, in the first eight months of 2024, "Communist Party members identified more than 800 security threats and eliminated all of them."
The explosion at the Shandong Youdao Chemical plant, which manufactures pesticides, pharmaceuticals and other chemical products, occurred on the afternoon of May 27 .
The blast wave shattered windows in many houses near the plant, and the streets were covered with broken glass and electrical appliances that flew out of residents' homes.
