Finnish Foreign Ministry summons Russia's envoy over possible airspace violation

The alleged violation of Finnish airspace took place on June 10

The Russian Embassy in Finland (Photo: Mauri Ratilainen/EPA)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland has summoned Russia's Charge d'Affaires for a conversation over possible airspace violations. This was reported by the Finnish broadcaster Yle.

The conversation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11, but the Finnish Foreign Ministry has not yet provided any details. The charge d'affaires is Deputy Ambassador.

See also Home front for Finland and records in defense. How a year in NATO changed Sweden

A Russian military aircraft is suspected of violating Finnish airspace on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 10, near Porvoo. The Border Guard is investigating the incident.

Yesterday's incident is the second in a short time. The previous alleged airspace violation occurred in late May. After that, the Finnish Foreign Ministry spoke with Russian Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov and handed him a note on the matter.

On May 23, it was reported that Finland suspected two Russian planes of violating its airspace off the coast of Porvoo in the south of the country.

On May 25, the Finnish Foreign Ministry summoned Kuznetsov to provide explanations.