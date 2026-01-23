For the first time in the country's history, a woman became president of Bulgaria – Ilyana Yotova

The court handed over presidential powers to Jotova and she will not have to take the oath again

Iliana Iotova (Photo: facebook.com/IlianaIotova)

In Bulgaria, the Constitutional Court has officially accepted the resignation of President Rumen Radev, and he has been replaced by Iliana Yotova, the first woman to hold this position. This was reported by Novinite и Sofia Globus.

By a unanimous court ruling that comes into force on January 23, 2026, Yotova became the first female head of state in Bulgaria. And 12 constitutional judges confirmed that the resignation of the former president was he filed on January 19was voluntary and without external pressure.

A few hours after the court's decision, Yotova solemnly saw off her predecessor Radev at the presidential residence in Sofia after nine years in power.

According to the court's decision, Radiev's presidential powers are officially transferred to Yotova and she does not need to take the oath again before the National Assembly – she has already taken it as the 2021 vice president.

In addition, Yotova now holds the title of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Bulgarian Armed Forces and will hold this position without a deputy.