French Parliament supports the bill on euthanasia

There are a number of requirements for patients who want to have an assisted death

French National Assembly (Photo: EPA/TERESA SUAREZ)

On May 27, the French parliament supported a bill to legalize assisted death – euthanasia – in the first reading. This was reported by , The Guardian.

305 members of the lower house voted in favor, while 199 voted against. They also unanimously supported a law that establishes the right to palliative care in specialized institutions for people at the end of life.

It is noted that the French government has characterized the euthanasia law as "an ethical response to the need to support the sick and suffering.".

The draft law will give doctors the right to decide whether a patient has the right to access a "lethal substance" if they have expressed such a desire. The document says that the patient will be able to perform euthanasia on his or her own or ask the medical staff.

Patients must be over 18 years of age, a French citizen or have a residence permit, and suffer from a "serious, incurable, dangerous progressive or fatal disease" that is incurable.

In this case, the disease must cause "permanent, intolerable physical or psychological suffering" that cannot be managed with treatment. Also, the patient must be able to consciously express opinions and make decisions.

Among those who supported the "pro-life" bill, most of the MPs were from the center and their allies, as well as from the left, while most of the right and far-right MPs voted against it.

The bills must then be passed to the Senate (upper house) and then back to the lower house (National Assembly) for a second reading. It is noted that the laws are unlikely to be approved by the end of the year .

Today, only passive euthanasia is allowed in France: refusal of artificial life support or deep sedation before death.