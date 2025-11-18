Gas pipeline explodes near Omsk, Russia, and a large-scale fire breaks out – video

The explosion of the gas pipeline caused a fire 30-40 meters high. The explosion was heard in the neighboring settlements. Local residents still smell a chemical odor

Fire in the Omsk region (screenshot from the video)

In the morning, on November 18, a gas pipe exploded in the suburbs of Omsk, Russia, in the village of Rostovka. The governor of the region, Vitaly Khotsenko, said that the population was not in danger. However, local residents reported a large fire and a chemical smell in the city.

Khotsenko said that the accident occurred on an underground section of the main gas pipeline. Some industrial enterprises are disconnected from the gas supply. Relevant specialists are working at the site, gas supply is expected to be restored within a day.

Local residents said that the explosion was heard in neighboring settlements. After the explosion, a fire 30-40 meters high broke out. The distance from the accident site to the nearest residential building is no more than 300 meters. A chemical smell is felt in the village.

The preliminary cause of the explosion is called a pipe depressurization and a gas leak.