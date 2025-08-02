Central Asia-Center gas pipeline is out of commission in Russia as a result of explosions – source

The highway on which the explosions occurred supplies a number of aggressor state's military-industrial complex enterprises

Gas pipeline (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

On Saturday, August 2, explosions in the Volgograd region of Russia put the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline out of commission. About this LIGA.net said a source in the Security and Defense Forces.

This facility is a gas pipeline system owned by Gazprom that transports natural gas from Turkmenistan through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to Russia.

According to the source, after reports of explosions on a section of the main gas pipeline, Russian emergency services arrived at the scene.

According to local residents, law enforcement agencies and repair crews are deployed in the area of Dynamivske village in Nekhaivskyi district to eliminate the consequences of the explosion.

The source added that this pipeline supplies energy to such facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex as the Demikhiv Machine-Building Plant, the Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG (production complex No. 1), the Magnum-K ammunition plant, and others.

Gas transportation via the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline in Volgograd Oblast has been suspended for an indefinite period.

On July 5, 2025, it was reported that an explosion occurred near the Russian city of Vladivostok main gas pipeline and destroyed the water supply system that served the needs of the occupiers.