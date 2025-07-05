In the Far East, branches of the main gas pipeline have been destroyed, and the water supply, which served the 155th brigade of invaders, has been disrupted, a source told LIGA.net

Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers

A main gas pipeline and a water supply line serving the occupiers have exploded in the area of the Russian city of Vladivostok, according to a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) speaking to LIGA.net.

According to him, in the Russian Far East, a branch of the Vladivostok main gas pipeline, which runs along the coast of the Sea of Japan, was destroyed due to an explosion and subsequent fire.

In particular, this facility provides gas supply to a number of military facilities of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation located along the coast, namely individual units of the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the occupiers, the source noted.

He added that the water pipeline supplying drinking water to the military garrisons of the occupiers was destroyed by the explosion.

REFERENCE. The 155th Brigade is actively fighting against Ukraine, having participated in battles in Kyiv Oblast, Mariupol, and Vuhledar. Currently, this unit is engaged in combat operations in Kursk Oblast. The invaders from this brigade killed Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians.

The source noted that the explosions occurred around 1-2 a.m. on July 5, after which a large fire broke out – subsequently, Russian special services and repair crews arrived at the scene.

Also, to hide information from the local population, given the celebration of the 165th anniversary of the founding of Vladivostok, local special services turned off mobile internet and communication in the area of Lazurnaya Bay (Shamora), the informant noted.

He did not specify who exactly carried out the bombings of these facilities.

Part of the aforementioned gas pipeline was commissioned only in March 2025.

The distance from Lazurnaya Bay to the front line is over 6800 km in a straight line: