Explosions occurred in the area of the occupiers' 155th brigade deployment – manpower, military equipment, and special equipment were hit, said an interlocutor of LIGA.net

Illustrative photo: GUR

On the morning of May 30, two powerful explosions occurred in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok near Desantnaya Bay – this was the result of a successful operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), a source in the department told LIGA.net.

According to him, at least two explosions occurred in the area of the deployment of the 47th separate airborne assault battalion of the 155th separate guards marine brigade (military unit 30926).

One explosion occurred near a checkpoint, the second in the area where the personnel and command of the military unit were located, causing damage to manpower, military equipment, and special equipment, the source said.

"Local residents say that at least 10 ambulances and evacuation helicopters arrived at the scene. Damaged equipment is being removed from the military unit by military "Urals". However, the regional authorities expectedly reported that the cause of the incident was the explosion of two gas cylinders, as a result of which no one was injured," he said.

Videos are circulating online, allegedly from the scene of the incident:

The interlocutor noted that a "counter-terrorist operation regime" has been declared in Vladivostok, the territory around the military unit has been blocked, and the road between Shamora Bay and the village of Shchytova has been blocked.

The distance from Ukraine to Desantnaya Bay is over 6.700 kilometers (4.163 miles) as the crow flies:

The 155th brigade is actively fighting against Ukraine, in particular, it participated in battles in the Kyiv region, Mariupol, and Vugledar. Currently, this unit is conducting combat operations in the Kursk region.

The invaders from this brigade killed Ukrainian prisoners and civilians.

Ukraine has previously carried out special operations in the Far East: in November 2023, LIGA.net sources reported that the SSU blew up the Severomaisky Tunnel on the Baikal-Amur Mainline.