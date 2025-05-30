HUR conducted a special operation in Vladivostok in the Far East of Russia – source
Illustrative photo: GUR

On the morning of May 30, two powerful explosions occurred in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok near Desantnaya Bay – this was the result of a successful operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), a source in the department told LIGA.net.

According to him, at least two explosions occurred in the area of the deployment of the 47th separate airborne assault battalion of the 155th separate guards marine brigade (military unit 30926).

One explosion occurred near a checkpoint, the second in the area where the personnel and command of the military unit were located, causing damage to manpower, military equipment, and special equipment, the source said.

"Local residents say that at least 10 ambulances and evacuation helicopters arrived at the scene. Damaged equipment is being removed from the military unit by military "Urals". However, the regional authorities expectedly reported that the cause of the incident was the explosion of two gas cylinders, as a result of which no one was injured," he said.

Videos are circulating online, allegedly from the scene of the incident:

The interlocutor noted that a "counter-terrorist operation regime" has been declared in Vladivostok, the territory around the military unit has been blocked, and the road between Shamora Bay and the village of Shchytova has been blocked.

The distance from Ukraine to Desantnaya Bay is over 6.700 kilometers (4.163 miles) as the crow flies:

