In New York, a man shoots four people with a rifle, including a police officer

The scene of the shooting (Photo: Lloyd Mitchell/EPA)

On Monday, July 28, a man armed with a rifle killed four people in New York City before committing suicide. This was reported by the newspaper New York Post with reference to law enforcement.

a 27-year-old man, identified as Las Vegas resident Shane Tamura, broke into the 44-story building that houses Blackstone and the NFL headquarters. He opened fire on people at about 18:30 Monday local time (01:30 Tuesday Kyiv time).

Authorities said the shooter had "mental disorders." He first shot a police officer in the lobby. Then he killed a woman who was hiding behind a column.

The attacker then headed for the elevators and shot and killed a security guard who was hiding behind a desk. The attacker then took the elevator to the 33rd floor, where he "opened fire while in motion," killing one person before shooting himself in the chest. Several other people were wounded but survived.

Photo: Lloyd Mitchell/EPA

Tamura is believed to have acted alone, said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Police seized the shooter's weapon, a Palmetto State Armory AR-15 assault rifle. A car with Nevada license plates registered to the man was found at the scene.

Police searched his car and found a rifle case with ammunition, a loaded revolver, additional ammunition, magazines, a backpack and prescription drugs.

Sources said Tamura had previously worked as a security guard at a casino in Las Vegas. According to a photo of the license obtained by journalists, the shooter had a concealed carry permit that expires in 2027.

Photo: New York Post