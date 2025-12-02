In Poland, the court arrested a man who left his luggage unattended at the airport for three months

At a Polish airport, a man left his luggage unattended, causing almost five hundred passengers to be evacuated

Warsaw Chopin Airport in Warsaw (Photo: Warsaw Chopin Airport / Facebook)

A Polish court has ordered a man's three-month arrest for leaving his luggage unattended at the airport, which led to the evacuation of about 500 passengers. About reports RMF 24.

On the evening of November 21, the services of the Chopin Airport in Warsaw reported that a luggage with an electronic device had been found in the public area of the terminal. As a result, about five hundred passengers were evacuated and the airport's operations were restricted.

The bomb squad arrived at the scene and used a special robot to check the bag. After inspection, no dangerous items were found inside.

The investigation revealed that the luggage had been left in the terminal by a 28-year-old man who left the building immediately afterward. According to law enforcement officers, he returned to the terminal about an hour after the emergency services started working.

The police detained him around 03:00 (04:00 Kyiv time) at night. The man's behavior was so atypical that the district prosecutor's office took over the case.

The court decided to arrest the defendant. The case was transferred to the military department of the prosecutor's office.